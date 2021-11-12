Police are attempting to trace an Essex man who had gone missing from his home.
Trevor Keeling, 42, is thought to be in Derby.
Mr Keeling, who is originally from the Derby area, was reported missing just after 4pm yesterday (Thursday November 11).
Essex Police say he has links to Thurrock.
Derbyshire Police have launched an urgent appeal to find him.
He is described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall, and of medium build.
He has short grey hair and usually wears glasses and several silver bracelets on both wrists. He speaks with a Derby accent.
It is understood that he may have links to the Langley Mill, Swadlincote and Nottingham areas.
A spokesman said: "If you have seen Trevor, or know of his whereabouts, please contact us quoting reference 733 of 11 November.
"Facebook – send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary Twitter – direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact Website – complete the online contact form https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/ Phone – call us on 101.
"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
