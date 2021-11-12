Seven fire crews have spent the early hours of this morning tackling a fire at an industrial unit in Essex.

Firefighters remain on scene at Eckersley Road in Chelmsford.

Emergency services were called to the unit at 3.24am this morning (November 12).

Essex Fire and Rescue Service sent two crews from Chelmsford and one each from Witham, Great Baddow, Tollesbury, Leaden Roading and the aerial ladder platform from Colchester.

On arrival firefighters reported that the unit, which measures around 30m x 40m, was 70 per cent alight and smoke logged.

Crews divied the unit into sections to tackle the fire and stop it spreading to adjoining buildings.

Commander Russ Freeman said the team had six crews working at ground level and one aerial ladder platform tackling the fire from above.

At 7am the fire was almost out and four fire engines from Corringham, Billericay, Newport and Brightlingsea relieved the current crews and took over the incident.

People have been advised to continue to avoid the area.

Incident Commander Russ Freeman said: "Crews have worked extremely hard to bring the fire under control and did a brilliant job of stopping it from spreading to adjacent buildings.

"Firefighters will remain on scene to remove roof panels and tackle any final remaining hot spots."

Officers will carry out an investigation into the cause when it is safe to do so.