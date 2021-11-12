Several motorway closures will affect Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England.

These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, but with a few at the Dartford Crossing on the A282 and the M25 as well.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas at that sort of time, then take note of what diversions will be in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday November 12 to Sunday November 14.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday November 12 in Essex?





A12

There are some familiar fixtures of roadworks on the A12 that have continued for several weeks now.

This includes the works continuing on the A12 Northbound to Southbound from Junction 15 to 19. There will be lane and carriageway closures for concrete renewal works.

We're working on #A12 J15-19 northbound, with road closures 9pm to 5am overnight Mondays to Thursdays, and 9pm on Fridays to 6am Saturdays. Sliproads may be closed from 8pm. Info at https://t.co/WmwMMjd7KK @essexhighways @Essex_Travel @essexlive @HeartEssex @BBCEssex pic.twitter.com/eADlOu4GhK — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) November 11, 2021

This will take place from 9pm on Friday to 6am on Saturday.

Finally, the continuing works on the Northbound Junction 19 link from the A138 see the road shut at all times for construction, currently until December 21.

Dartford Crossing

The Northbound carriageway on the West Tunnel will be closed for survey works from 11pm to 6am.

M25

The Junction 25 to 27 carriageway and entry slip roads will be shut for tunnel maintenance from 11pm until 5am.

Additionally, the anti-clockwise Junction 28 to 27 carriageway, entry slip roads and roundabouts will be closed for resurfacing from 11pm to 6am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday November 13 in Essex?





A12

Once again, the A12 Northbound to Southbound from Junction 15 to 19 will have concrete renewal works going on from 9pm to 6am.

Dartford Crossing

The Northbound carriageway on the West Tunnel will be closed for bridge contraflow from 10pm to 5am.

Some planned closures tonight



2100-0600#A1M north J7 to J8



2200-0500#M40 north J2 to J4#M25 clockwise J25 to J27



2200-0530

M25 anti-clock J28 to J27#M1 north J1 to J4



2200-0600#M4 west J6 to J8/9 & east J5 to J4b



More info: https://t.co/j1WTQTayxn#WeAreWorkingForYou pic.twitter.com/31QhDm15y7 — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) November 11, 2021

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday November 14 in Essex?





A12

As part of the continuing Junction 15 to 19 works, the Junction 17 entry and exit slip carriageway will be shut from 9pm to 5am.

Dartford Crossing

Works will be undertaken for maintenance from 10pm on Sunday to 5am on Monday.

This will this time be on the northbound (East Tunnel) carriageway closure for maintenance works.