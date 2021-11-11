HUNDREDS of men were able to take a variety of health tests as part of a fraternal organisation’s well-attended and potentially life-saving event.

Essex Freemasons hosted its Men’s Health Day after partnering up with the NHS and CHAPS, a charity dedicated to advocating men’s health.

It was sponsored by the Essex Freemasons Community Fund with the cost of every prostate test, costing approximately £20 each, being covered by the fund.

During the event, held at the Essex County Cricket Ground, more than 300 prostate checks were carried out and 200 heart, skin cancer and overall health tests.

In total 22 of the more than 400 guests who attended, more than 20 per cent of which were not freemasons, will now need their health investigated further.

The free event, which boasted dignity-concealing screens, also educated people on a range of associated issues, thanks to the attendance of health professionals.

Paul Tarrant, the Provincial Grand Master of Essex Freemasons who was one of the first to register for the event, said: “The value of the health checks cannot be under-estimated.

“The work undertaken by all involved on these important days enables everyone who attends an opportunity to catch any problems early, seek treatment and move on in a positive direction.

“There is no doubt that these events help ensure that one year ahead some of those who attend will be in a far healthier state than had they not attended.

“I would urge everyone to go along whenever the opportunity is provided.”

Gary Hostler, the Provincial Grand Almoner, added: “It’s been a long time coming but I am delighted that the event has gone so well.

“The success of the day is inspiring, and I should like to pay tribute to my team and especially those who have worked so hard in the build-up and on the day.

“We must also thank everyone at CHAPS and all the healthcare professionals who partnered with us for their valuable input.”