A CURIOUS kitten had to be rescued after it got its head stuck in a trap for rodents.
RSPCA officers were called to Frinton-on-Sea on Thursday, October 28 following reports of a kitten stuck in a rat bait box.
RSPCA Inspector Jason Finch responded to the concerned calls of residents and quickly set about carefully cutting the plastic box from the kitten’s head.
He said: "This poor little kitten had managed to get himself totally stuck in this box.
“It was a tricky process trying to get him out of the box without causing him any more distress, but thankfully I managed to get him free.
“I checked him over and despite his ordeal he was okay - so I then took him to the RSPCA Danaher Animal Centre for some much needed TLC and a warm bed.
Now the 14-week-old kitten is available for adoption and is being housed by the Danaher Animal Centre in Wethersfield.
The RSPCA is now also urging the use of humane deterrents for dealing with unwanted rats and mice, including removing food or other resources that attract them.
Where poison is used, they have stressed great care needs to be taken to avoid trapping non-target animals, including careful positioning of bait boxes and very regular checks.
For more information, visit rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/wildlife/livingwith
If you want to adopt Mishmish, you can visit danaheranimalhome.org.uk/catpost/?permalink=mishmish16558.
