THESE are the streets in Essex dubbed "Millionaire's Row" where the average cost of a home is around the £1m mark.
A total of 12 streets have been named by the online property site, Zoopla where the cost of homes are among the highest in the county.
The streets, which include locations in Ardleigh, Billericay and Chelmsford, see the average cost of homes at around £1million.
It comes as the latest house price survey revealed there are more than 4,500 streets in London alone where homes cost at least £1m.
Meanwhile, the survey revealed there are almost 1,800 more streets across Britain where the average home is valued at £1m, compared to last year.
In September 2020, Zoopla said there were 9,891 streets in Britain with the Millionaire's Row title, while this year there were 11,673.
The region's Millionaire's Row listed These are the most expensive streets in Essex according to online property site, Zoopla as of November 2021.
- Wantz Road, Ingatestone – CM4 - £1,010,000
- Runsell Lane, Danbury – CM3 - £1,009,000
- Frances Green, Chelmsford – CM1 – £1,007,000
- Lyndhurst Rise, Chigwell – IG7 - £1,006,000
- Brancepeth Gardens, Buckhurst Hill – IG9 - £1,006,000
- Wenden Road, Saffron Walden – CB11 - £1,004,000
- Well Lane, Danbury – CM3 - £1,004,000
- Crown Lane North, Ardleigh – C07 – E1,003,000
- Oakwood Drive, Billericay – CM12 - E1,003,000
- Twitty Fee, Danbury – CM3 - £1,003,000
- Kendal Avenue, Epping – CM16 - £1,002,000
- Hilltop Close, Loughton – IG10 - £1,001,000
What Zoopla has said
Grainne Gilmore, head of research at Zoopla, said: “London comes top when it comes to the UK’s prime markets, but the wider commuter zone in the South East is also home to some of the highest-value addresses, reflecting the size and type of housing stock in these regions.”
