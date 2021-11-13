DRIVERS should get ready for a road to close for 33 days.

Hastings Avenue and Selsey Avenue, in Clacton, is set to close from its junction with West Road to the junction with Burnham Court.

This is while Anglian Water carry out new sewer installation works from November 22.

Drivers should be aware of another road closure in Langham.

Longham Road in Boxted and Langham and Moor Road in Langham will close for three days from the junction with Severells Lane to the junction with Chapel Road

The closure will be in place while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council from November 24.

A road in Mount Bures is set to close for one day.

Chappel Road and Hall Road will be shut from south west of the junction with Takeleys on November 25.

This is while overhead cabling works are carried out by Openreach.

Cadent is set to carry out mains replacement works in Brightlingsea.

This will close Well Street from its junction with Church Street on December 6.

The works will last for a period of 12 days.

Drivers should be aware of a two-day road closure in Clacton.

Thorpe Road will be shut from its junction with Ravensdale from December 4.

The closure is required while Cadent carry out pipe upgrade works.

Network Rail Infrastructure Ltd is set to undertake level crossing improvement works in the village of Thorrington.

This will close Station Road from its junction with Great Bentley Road to its junction with Church Road

The closure will take place for one night between 11pm and 7am from December 11.

Get ready for a three-day change in speed limit.

Kelvedon Road in Inworth and Tiptree will temporarily have its speed limit changed to 30mph from its junction with Windmill Hill .

The change is set to start on December 1, while a crew from Essex County Council carry out carriageway patching and manhole repair works.

Drivers should be aware of another road closure in Eight Ash Green.

Foxes Lane is set to close from its junction with Halstead Road to its junction with Daisy Green on December 7.

The four-day road closure will be in place while County Broadband Ltd workers undertake new connection works.

UK Power Networks will undertake pole replacement works in Dedham.

This is set to close Coles Oak Lane from south east of its junction with Ipswich Road

The closure starts on December 10 and will last for one day.

A road in Fordham is set to close for three days.

Chappel Road will be shut from its junction with Penlan Hall Lane from December 8.

This is while Anglian Water carry out top tap replacement works.

Get ready for a five-day road closure in Holland-on-sea.

Briarwood Avenue will be closed from its junction with Park Boulevard from December 6.

This is while Anglian Water undertake sewer works.

A closure lasting until December 3 is set to start on November 11.

A section of Seaview Avenue in West Mersea will close from houses 41 to 45.

This is while service connection works for a new construction site are undertaken.