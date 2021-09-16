TV personality Mark Wright is taking on the London Marathon for the first time ever next month, under the guidance of former marathon champion Paula Radcliffe.

The entrepreneur and Heart radio presenter is taking on the challenge as part of the margarine brand FLORA’s Get Towns Active campaign.

This is in a bid to inspire people across the UK and Ireland to a live a healthier lifestyle.

The 34-year-old used the periods in lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic to motivate himself to keep up his fitness, and he hopes to get others to do the same.

Mark Wright and Paula Radcliffe are representing the margarine brand FLORA with its Get Towns Active campaign (FLORA)

British women’s marathon record holder Paula Radcliffe is helping him prepare for the strenuous activity to come, with the London Marathon only a couple of weeks away on 3 October.

Wright spoke of always having wanted to run a marathon and in the circumstances it seemed like the “perfect” year to do it, especially with the help from Radcliffe.

“It’s like a footballer being trained by David Beckham,” he said.

“It's a dream come true. She's a massive hero of mine. She’s one of the legends of the sport so I’m over the moon about it.

“I've always wanted to do the London Marathon, but always found it hard squeezing it in terms of time.

“When Flora came up with Get Towns Active, I thought it was a great time to do it, because at the same time of doing the marathon, I'm also getting a message out there that people should stay active.

“It's so important to me, I'm always telling my friends and family to stay active, and I just love seeing people start to be active,” he added.

A sense of community atmosphere at the London Marathon

Wright was also looking forward to the communal sense of running the London Marathon.

He said: “I’m hoping there will be a community atmosphere at the London Marathon, because it seems like everything that happened for the first time since this horrible 18 months we've had has had a great atmosphere, like the first football game with a crowd.

“They seem like the loudest and the best.

“I’m hoping my family will be there on the day, my mum and my dad and my brother and my wife. I’m hoping all my family will be there, it will be great event to share with them.”

Mark Wright will be running his first ever London Marathon (FLORA)

As the day gets closer to when the running takes place, Radcliffe said she was “thrilled” to be coaching Wright.

“Beyond the physical demands, training can be mentally challenging too, but I know Mark has got what it takes and his commitment and dedication to his fitness is going to stand him in really good stead,” she said.

“Having won the London Marathon when FLORA sponsored the event many moons ago, it’s brilliant to be working with them again this year, and I am really looking forward to seeing Mark’s progress as marathon day approaches.”

