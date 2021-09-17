A couple of motorway closures will affect Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways.

These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a coupe on the M25 to look out for as well.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas at that sort of time, then take note of what diversions will be in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday 17 September to Sunday 19 September.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday 17 September in Essex?





A12

The A12 Northbound to Southbound from Junction 15 to 19 there will be lane and carriageway closures for concrete renewal works.

This will take place from 9pm on Friday to 6am on Saturday.

Additionally, the continuing works on the Northbound Junction 19 link from the A138 see the road shut at all times for construction.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise Junction 26 to 25 will see closures for lanes, the east quadrant roundabout and exit slip road closure for junction improvement works.

This will take place from 11pm on Friday to 6am on Saturday.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday 18 September in Essex?





No roadworks are planned for either the Essex M25 junctions or the A12 this day.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday 19 September in Essex?





A12

The A120/A12 Northbound and Southbound Junction 29 Crown Interchange near Colchester will see carriageway closures, lane closures and narrow lanes due to structure maintenance.

This will take place from 8pm on Sunday to 6am on Monday.