After taking Europe by storm last year, UK shoppers can finally get their hands on Lidl’s new trainers as it hits stores in the UK TODAY.

The adult shoe comes in the iconic yellow and blue colours at retails at just £12.99. The shoe not only boasts a bold pop of colour, but also added ankle padding making them a practical all day shoe.

The trainer will be available in Ladies’ sizes 4-7 and Men’s sizes 7-11 ½. The collection, named ‘Lidl by Lidl’, also features adult sports socks, Men’s swimming shorts and foldable shopping bags.

We know how excited you are about our #LidlByLidl drop tomorrow, but please don’t camp outside our stores ⛺ 👟 — @LidlGB (@LidlGB) September 15, 2021

What Twitter thinks of Lidl trainers

Customers have taken to social media to share their Lidl by Lidl purchases, with very mixed reviews.

One said: “Seriously! I love Lidl but your designer needs to be shot for those trainers!”

However, another gushed: “If you think I’m gonna be at Lidl first thing Thursday morning, spending rent money on Lidl branded trainers and socks, well, you’d be entirely correct”.

Another Twitter user rushed to her store, only to find out they had already sold out.

*Patiently waiting for everybody to flex their #LidlByLidl trainers* — @LidlGB (@LidlGB) September 16, 2021

Lidl by Lidl is in stores while stock lasts.