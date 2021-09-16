Pets At Home has said that they will be shutting all of their stores on Boxing Day this year.

The pet supplies retailer will be closing their 449 stores and grooming salons as a thank you to their 8000 colleagues.

The decision comes after a another “busy and challenging year” following the impact of the Covid pandemic.

Last year, Pets at Home closed its stores on December 26 so that their staff would have more time to spend with loved ones during the short relaxation of lockdown rules.

Pets at Home’s Chief Executive Officer, Peter Pritchard, said: “Our people are the beating heart of our business and they have worked tirelessly once again this year to ensure that the nation’s pets and their owners have access to everything they need to stay happy and healthy.

“Caring for our colleagues is something we take very seriously and closing our stores again on Boxing Day is another small way to show our appreciation and say thank you. It’s a little early to be wishing anyone a merry Christmas, but we hope that our colleagues will be able to use this time to relax with family and friends, and of course, their pets.”

Pets at Home has become the latest retailer to agree to close all stores on Boxing Day this year.

Sainsburys also announced this week that they would be closing their stores joining list of other major supermarkets like Morrisons, Waitrose and M&S who planned to close their doors too.