Boris Johnson is expected to continue with his Cabinet overhaul, as he reshapes the junior ranks following a change-up of many of the top positions.

The frontbench was shuffled by the Prime Minister on Wednesday afternoon in a day that saw Gavin Williamson, Robert Buckland and Robert Jenrick all sacked.

Liz Truss was also appointed as the first woman Conservative Foreign Secretary, whilst Dominic Raab was demoted to Justice Secretary.

Johnson didn’t stop the firing there, as longstanding schools minister Nick Gibb was shown the door as part of a shake up of his junior ministerial section.

The Cabinet I have appointed today will work tirelessly to unite and level up the whole country.



We will build back better from the pandemic and deliver on your priorities.



Now let’s get on with the job. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 15, 2021

Cabinet changes mean that two of the great offices of state are now held by women after Ms Truss was promoted from international trade secretary and Priti Patel kept her role of Home Secretary despite speculation she would be sacked.

Rishi Sunak, who occupies the other most esteemed office, continues as Chancellor.

In a tweet following the reshuffle, the Prime Minister said: “The Cabinet I have appointed today will work tirelessly to unite and level up the whole country.”

Why was Dominic Raab demoted?





Former foreign secretary Mr Raab paid the price for suffering a barrage of criticism for remaining on holiday in Crete while Afghanistan’s capital fell to the Taliban and Mr Williamson was returned to the backbenches after blundering the handling of school exams during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Raab’s demotion to Justice Secretary may have been softened slightly by being given the role of Deputy Prime Minister, something he undertook when Mr Johnson was in hospital with Covid-19 last year.

Alongside that Robert Jenrick’s position as Housing Secretary went to Michael Gove.

Mr Gove has been handed powers well-beyond those enjoyed by his predecessor after he was entrusted by the Prime Minister with the added responsibility for driving his “levelling up” reform agenda while maintaining his role in protecting the Union.

What else happened in the reshuffle?





Nadhim Zahawi was rewarded for his efforts in ensuring a successful Covid vaccine rollout with the job of Education Secretary, while Anne-Marie Trevelyan returns to the fold as trade secretary.

Amanda Milling was ousted as Tory Party co-chairwoman, and was replaced by Oliver Dowden.

However, Milling was then later handed a Foreign Office position in compensation.

Nadine Dorries, a best-selling author and former star of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, took Mr Dowden’s Culture Secretary job in what critics perceived as a move by Mr Johnson to ramp up the so-called “culture war”.

Steve Barclay succeeded Mr Gove as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, while the likes of Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey, Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis kept their jobs.

Shadow International Trade Secretary Emily Thornberry was asked about the promotion of Ms Truss, her former opposite number, on ITV’s Peston and said “she’s kind of like Boris Johnson and I think that the Foreign Office may end up with kind of, you know, more of Boris Johnson, but in a blue dress.”

In a late promotion, Simon Clarke was appointed Chief Secretary to the Treasury and will attend Cabinet.

The Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland MP previously served as minister for regional growth and local government but resigned for personal reasons last year.