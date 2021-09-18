Fast-food giant McDonald’s is always a popular destination for anyone wanting a quick and tasty bite to eat.

The chain has dozens of restaurants in Essex and is continually on the lookout for new sites to add to its portfolio.

Whether it’s quick breakfast before work, or a bite to eat at the end of the day, McDonald’s usually has you covered.

But while thousands flock to the Essex restaurants everyday, not everyone has had the best experience.

Most sites in the county have between a two and three star rating on TripAdvisor, with a variety of reviews left.

And inevitably, some of those reviews aren’t the kindest.

In fact, some McDonald’s restaurants in Essex have been left dozens of ‘terrible’ or one-star reviews.

Here is just a flavour of those damning verdicts on TripAdvisor and why customers weren’t so happy:

Hadleigh High Street

34 terrible reviews

One of those leaving a terrible review said: “Been to this restaurant a few times as it’s only up the road and always regret it, shouldn’t be called a fast food restaurant as there’s nothing fast about it.

“I only go here as a treat now and then for the kids, but every time the order is wrong, or it takes ages.”

Colchester High Street

8 terrible reviews

One critic said: “You know that this is a fine establishment when on a Friday or Saturday night you are greeted by bouncers on the doors.

“If you like average fast food, this is the stop for you.”

Basildon Festival Leisure Park

16 terrible reviews

One reviewer said: “Every time I go to this McDonald’s there is always something missing.

“The staff are moody, one of the staff complaining they haven’t had a break and want to file a lawsuit.

“Missing orange juice from my child’s happy meal. Sauces missing that I’ve paid extra for. Chips stone cold.

“Will never ever go to this McDonald’s again.”

Braintree Galleys Corner

26 terrible reviews

An angry reviewer wrote: “Its reputation proceeds it and I’ve had several bad experiences in the past, including once after paying, just driving off because they took so long.

“But this morning I was hungry and thought what could go wrong. Well, try everything.

“Pulling into the drive thru and the two cars behind me getting served first wasn’t a good start.

“I ordered a double bacon & egg McMuffin meal with a cappuccino, but instead got a double sausage & egg McMuffin where the egg was burnt and dark brown, the hash brown was floppy and cold and the cappuccino didn’t have any milk in it.

“Do not go to this McDonald's.”

Southend High Street

15 terrible reviews

One reviewer said: “I’ve never had such rubbish food in all my life. I was served cold,large fries which were not large at all and they got the order wrong.

“Not that McDonald’s will care but I will never eat their rubbish again.”