Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has been sacked from his role as Boris Johnson carries out a Cabinet reshuffle.

Williamson was appointed in July 2019 after Johnson was elected as Prime Minister in the same month.

In a tweet following him losing the role, Williamson said it had been “a privilege” to serve as the Education Secretary.

He said: “Despite the challenges of the global pandemic, I’m particularly proud of the transformational reforms I’ve led in Post 16 education: in further education colleges, our Skills agenda, apprenticeships and more.

“This programme will create better life opportunities for pupils and students for many years to come.

“I look forward to continuing to support the Prime Minster and the government,” he added.

Many replies to Williamson’s tweet were not sympathetic, with Twitter use Christopher Holloway saying “I can hear Heads and teachers all over Britain cheering.”

Earlier today a No.10 source had told the PA News Agency that Johnson will be conducting a reshuffle to “put in place a strong and united team” so that the UK could build back up from the pandemic.

“Yesterday, the PM set out his plan for managing Covid during the autumn and winter,” they added.

“But the Government must also redouble our efforts to deliver on the people’s priorities.

“The PM will be appointing ministers this afternoon with a focus on uniting and levelling up the whole country.”