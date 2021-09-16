TENS of thousands of people are expected to party at a house music festival at Chelmsford Race Course this weekend

Clockstock - the brainchild of Danny Gould and Andy Manston, both 48 - is being held this Saturday.

The festival will play host to superstar DJs such as Armen Van Helden, David Morales, Gok Wan, Eats Everything, Fabio, along with hundreds more across five main arenas.

Gok said: "I cannot wait to be performing at the mighty Clockstock this weekend. It really is the who's who of clubland."

Two years ago, Ibiza turned orange as plane loads of clubbers touched down for Clockwork's emotional 25th year anniversary.

Danny Gould said: "We are children of the Sixties and Seventies and grew into the acid house explosion which became the rave generation of the late Eighties and Nineties.

"Our love and memories for those days was without question, yet we walked into mortgages, packed trains, children, deaths and marriages, so we thought we had hung up our dancing shoes.

"But you can't extinguish the love of house music.

"Who would have thought 27 years later we will be hosting our own festival in Chelmsford in 2021.

"It appears you only live twice - the kids grown up, the mortgages under control, divorced, balding with bellies, but we aren't ready to retire, not ready to fade into the Ibizan sunset, we want to have it large all over again."

Andy said: "It's incredible - the excitement that builds leading up to an event is quite overwhelming.

"We are part of it. Danny and I DJ at the events, we know pretty much everyone that comes.

"It's not like a normal club night, you know it is going to be magical."

