Boris Johnson gave a speech this afternoon, laying out the country's plans for dealing with Covid in the autumn and winter.

The prime minister discussed vaccine passports, jabs for 12 to 15-year-olds, the booster vaccine programme, and face coverings.

His announcement started with a look back at the position the country was in last year.

Where does this year compare to last year?





Mr Johnson said: "I want to set out our plan for managing Covid this Autumn and Winter.

"I want you to cast your minds back a year and think where we were then.

"In one way our position today is more challenging. We have higher levels of daily cases. But in many other respects the British people are better placed to fight the disease.

"We have more than 80 per cent of all over 16s double jabbed and Covid antibodies in around 90 per cent of the population.

"Those vaccines are working."

What is the Covid plan for the coming Autumn and Winter?





The prime minister said: "The result of our vaccine campaign is we have one of the most free society and open economy in Europe.

"We are going to keep going. We will continue to ask people to be sensible. Consider wearing face coverings in crowded places with people that you do not know.

"Stay home if you are unwell. Download and use the app.

"We are helping to vaccinate the world with 100 million doses. I think this country should be proud that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine remains the workhorse jab."

Vaccine passports and further Covid restrictions.





Mr Johnson discussed the issue of vaccine passports and further restrictions, saying they were not necessary yet, but would be kept on the table as a "plan B".

He said: "We will keep further measures in reserve. That is Plan B.

"We do not see the need right now to proceed with mandatory vaccine certification but will continue to work with the many businesses that are getting ready such a scheme.

"More than 200 events have already used it voluntarily. It is not sensible to rule out this option now.

"It might still make the difference.

"We will also keep open the option of mandating face coverings. Small measures can make a big difference.

"It gives us the confidence that we do not need to go back to the lockdowns of the past."

Booster vaccines and jabs for children

A booster jab programmed will be rolled out for over 50s and vulnerable people under that age, the prime minister said.

He also confirmed that vaccines would be offered to children aged between 12 and 15.

He added: "We are confident in the vaccines that have made such a difference to our lives and we are now accelerating that effort, offering jabs to 12 to 15-year-olds.

"This is based on the health, wellbeing, and educational prospects of the children themselves.

"We are now motoring ahead with the booster programme as well. A third dose, six months after your second dose."