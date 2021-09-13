Here is a selection of animals from the RSPCA branches and the affiliated Danaher Animal House who are looking for a forever home.

There are some animals from the Essex South Southend & District branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South Southend & District website or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help it carry on its rescue work at the same websites.

Tinka

Tinka (RSPCA)

Gender – Female

Age – Eight years old (approx.)

Breed – German Shepherd crossbreed

Colour – Multi-colour

Tinka has been in a family home all her life, is friendly, gentle and housetrained.

She would be best in a house with children eight years old and over, with a secure, private garden.

She was fine being left for sort periods but with the company of another dog. She can be a bit worried being left on her own so would prefer someone around to begin with.

Vera

Vera (Danaher Animal House)

Gender – Female

Age – Three years old

Breed – Lurcher

Colour – Brown and White

Looking for a quiet home without children. Past experiences have left Vera being a little anxious when meeting new people, and she is happiest socialising with other dogs, so going to a home with another dog would be good for her.

Misha

Misha (Danaher Animal House)

Gender - Female

Age – Seven years old

Breed – Domestic shorthair

Colour – Brown and White

Can live with children 12 years old and over, but not with another cat or a dog. She can be quite timid around people at first and is on medication for life.

Bambam

Bam Bam (Danaher Animal House)

Gender – Male

Age – Eight years old

Breed – Dwarf Lop

Colour – Grey

Can live with children eight years old and over, and can live with the same species. He loves attention and will come and sit on your lap near enough straight away.

Pumpkin and Peach

Pumpkin & Peach (Danaher Animal House)

Gender - Male

Age – One year old

Breed – Guinea pig

Colour – Orange & White, Brown

They can live with the same species and can live with children who are ten years old or over.