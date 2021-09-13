A trainee police officer in Essex has been sacked after he was found to have lied about the hours he had worked.

PC James Wilson, claimed to have completed 40 hours of probationary online training over the course of a week while working from home. It was later found that the required work had not been completed.

It was also alleged that PC Wilson intentionally completed and produced the training documents after the week in question, in an attempt to conceal his actions.

The matter was discussed during a hearing at the Civic Centre in Chelmsford last week, which was independently chaired by James Keeley.

The allegations were found to be proven and PC Wilson was found to have committed gross misconduct having breached the standards of honesty and integrity, orders and instructions, duty and responsibilities, and discreditable conduct.

The misconduct panel ruled that he was dismissed without notice and he will be placed on the College of Policing Barred List, preventing him from ever working within policing again.

Assistant Chief Con Andy Prophet said: “The actions of former PC Wilson fell well below the high standards we expect of all of our officers, volunteers and staff.

“To ensure the public’s continued confidence in us, it is crucial that we maintain the highest levels of honesty at all times and there is simply no justification for the dishonesty shown.”

“We will not tolerate any behaviour that undermines the trust of our communities and anyone who behaves in this manner will be dealt with robustly.”