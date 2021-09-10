A DRIVER has been pronounced dead following a fatal collision which saw a car hit a tree.
Essex Police say they are currently on the scene of a fatal incidents in Blackmore, Ingatestone.
Officers were called to Wenlocks Lane just before 6pm today (September 10), following reports that a 4x4 had left the road and collided with a tree.
he driver of the car, a man in his 20s from Chelmsford, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
His next of kin have been informed.
Police are now appearing for witnesses to the incident.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "At this time, we do not believe that there were any other vehicles involved.
"If you witnessed the incident, or saw a blue Nissan 4x4 driving in the Ingatestone area between 5.30 and 6pm, please call our Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101.
"The incident number is 1009 of Friday 10 September. "
