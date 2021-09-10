A BUS company has been forced to suspend several services running in and around Tendring and Colchester as a result of a driver shortage.

Hedingham Buses, which has been operating in Essex since 1960 and is part of the Go Ahead Group, has temporarily cancelled a myriad of services.

As a result, several return buses which usually run from Clacton to Jaywick on Mondays to Fridays will not be available, and some between Colchester and Clacton.

Routes running between Walton and Clacton have also been disrupted, as well as more internal Clacton services, while others will now run 10 minutes later.

Many Saturday services have also been pulled from the schedule, due to the fact only two buses will be running per hour between Clacton and Walton.

In a statement Hedingham Buses put the disruption down to a lack of bus drivers after several decided to suddenly leave the company.

A spokesman said: “We are very sorry but we are currently failing to run all our bus services because we have had a lot of bus drivers leave at short notice.

“We have chosen these journeys so most passengers will have to wait no more than 15 minutes for another bus.

“They are designed to make efficient use of our drivers, providing as many journeys as possible for you.

“Panther Travel buses will be used on some journeys on route 3 until further notice but don’t worry Hedingham tickets will be sold and accepted on these buses.

“We are making every effort to restore these journeys as soon as possible and apologise for the disruption caused.”

FULL LIST OF IMPACTED ROUTES BELOW

Mondays to Fridays

Route 4

1027, 1112, 1157, 1327 and 1812 from Clacton to Jaywick to Clacton

Route X76

1032 Clacton to Colchester, and 1149 from Colchester to Clacton

Route 97

0655, 0814. 0942, 1112, 1242, 1642, 1742 from Clacton to Walton

0734, 0857, 1027, 1157, 1327, 1727, 1827 from Walton to Clacton

Routes 136/137

0901 from Lymington Ave to Clacton (136)

1017, 1247 from Pier Ave to Pier Ave (136)

0934, 1204, 1334 from Pier Ave to Pier Ave (137)

Also route 97 (1622, 1722) from Clacton to Walton and route 98 (1706, 1806) from Walton to Clacton will run 10 minutes later

Saturdays

Route 4

0942, 1027, 1112, 1212, 1257, 1507 from Clacton to Jaywick to Clacton

Route 5

1033 from Clacton to Flatford Drive to Clacton

Route 6

1023, 1123, 1423, 1523, 1623, 1723 from Clacton

1050, 1150, 1450, 1550, 1650, 1750 from Point Clear

Route X76

1032, 1132, 1232, 1402, 1432 from Clacton

1149, 1249, 1349, 1555 from Colchester

The 0855 from Weeley will not serve Weeley but will start at Little Clacton Village Hall at 0901.

Route 136

0901 from Lymington Ave

1017, 1147, 1317 from Pier Avenue

Route 137

0934, 1104, 1234 from Pier Avenue

Route 97

0655, 0814, 0844, 0942, 1012, 1042, 1112, 1142, 1212, 1242, 1312, 1342, 1542, 1642, 1742 from Clacton

0734, 0837, 0927, 1027, 1057, 1127, 1157, 1227, 1257, 1327, 1357, 1427, 1627, 1727, 1827 from Walton

Route 98

522, 1622 and 1732 from Clacton and 1606, 1706 and 1806 from Walton will run 10 minutes later.

To view the full list of service visit hedinghamandchambers.co.uk for more information.