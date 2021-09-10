September is now in full stride and has brought with it a whole mix of the weather spectrum.

A mini-heatwave at the start of the week allowed people to enjoy the last bit of the summer.

That then turned into a cooler outcome for the rest of the week, with a thunderstorm on Wednesday night.

It will be intriguing to see what Essex will face this weekend after the mixed bag in the days prior.

The Met Office forecast reveals what should happen on Saturday and Sunday for those curious to know.

What’s the weather like in Essex on Saturday?

The outlook is rather gloomy for Saturday with it being predicted to be overcast for most of the day.

There is some hope for the sun to maybe poke out a little from behind the clouds in the afternoon and early evening.

Temperatures are also expected to maintain at a fairly warm level of around 20C for most of that time, and a 10 per cent chance of rain is predicted for several points throughout the day.

The Met Office website reads: “Rather cloudy at first, but otherwise a drier and brighter day, with some sunny spells. Isolated showers perhaps developing later, these fewer and lighter than of late. Maximum temperature 24 °C.”

What’s the weather like in Essex on Sunday?

Sunday is predicted to be slightly “drier and fresher” according to the Met Office.

Again, it will remain cloudy for most of the day, with a slight chance of some sunny spells in the afternoon.

Slightly cooler temperatures will also accompany it though, mainly hovering around the 17-18C mark.