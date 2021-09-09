There are delays across Chelmsford this afternoon after a crash between a lorry and a pedestrian on the A138 Chelmer Road.
The route is currently closed in both directions following the incident.
It is shut between the Army & Navy roundabout and Chelmer Village Way.
Police say the incident was reported to them shortly before 2pm and involved a lorry and a pedestrian.
Essex Travel News says the road is expected to be closed for 'some time'.
The crash is causing delays on nearby roads.
Chelmsford - A138 Chelmer Road CLOSED in both directions between the Army & Navy roundabout and Chelmer Village Way following an accident. The closure is likely to be in place for some time. pic.twitter.com/3oi608lbEZ— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) September 9, 2021
Police say they are on the scene and dealing with a serious RTC.
Any witnesses are asked to call 101 and quote reference 706.
** ROAD CLOSED ** We are on scene with a serious RTC on the A138 linking the Army & Navy to #ChelmerVillage in #Chelmsford. Please avoid the area, if you saw anything please call us on 101 quoting reference 706 and todays date.— Force Control Room (@EPControlRoom) September 9, 2021
More to follow.
-
Stay up to date with traffic and travel news across Essex by joining our Facebook group. Click here to sign up.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.