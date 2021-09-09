Wednesday’s Covid-19 rates for local authorities across the UK have been released, with all but one area in Essex seeing an increase from the previous week.

Of the 14 areas in Essex which are included in the data, only Colchester saw a slight decrease in the number of cases, and that was only a decrease of four.

Southend-on-Sea was on the other end of the spectrum, with the biggest increase in cases at 144, taking the rate per 100,000 people to 279.

The figures, for the seven days to September 4, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

What is the full list of Covid rates for Essex?





The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on September 8 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 4; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 4; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 28; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 28.

The full list is as follows:

Thurrock, Eastern England, 302.5, (531), 242.7, (426)

Harlow, Eastern England, 302.5, (264), 279.6, (244)

Chelmsford, Eastern England, 287.4, (516), 236.1, (424)

Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 279.0, (510), 200.2, (366)

Epping Forest, Eastern England, 278.4, (368), 249.7, (330)

Maldon, Eastern England, 276.8, (181), 206.4, (135)

Uttlesford, Eastern England, 272.7, (253), 239.3, (222)

Colchester, Eastern England, 271.3, (535), 273.3, (539)

Brentwood, Eastern England, 265.4, (205), 218.8, (169)

Basildon, Eastern England, 260.7, (489), 229.3, (430)

Tendring, Eastern England, 257.9, (380), 213.8, (315)

Rochford, Eastern England, 246.5, (216), 189.4, (166)

Braintree, Eastern England, 216.9, (332), 214.9, (329)

Castle Point, Eastern England, 215.4, (195), 195.5 (177)