The Essex towns which are the worst for bicycle thefts has been revealed.

Research carried out by MoneySuperMarket has revealed that Southend and Harlow have the joint highest rate of bike thefts in the county, with two reported per 1,000 people.

Figures from last year show that is double the average number of bicycle thefts across Essex.

Chelmsford (1.7), Colchester (1.4) and Brentwood (1.1) were the only other places which recorded a higher number of thefts per 1,000 people above the county average.

Epping Forest and Uttlesford meanwhile saw the fewest number of bike thefts in the county – 0.3 per 1,000 people.

The numbers for Essex are someway off Cambridge, which was named as the worst place in the UK for bike thefts.

It reported 18.4 thefts per 1,000 people in 2021.

Oxford was named the second worst place in the UK for bike thefts, and Reading third.

The research by MoneySuperMarket revealed 199 bikes are stolen everyday across the country.

However, experts found bike thefts decreased by 15 per cent in 2020 compared to the previous year, with many staying at home due to coronavirus lockdowns.

MoneySuperMarket says cyclists could save an average of £316 by including their bike on their home insurance policy compared to the cost of buying a replacement for a stolen one.

Essex Police has a list of tips on what bike owners should do to keep their property secure on its website.

They include securing bikes with locks, removing ‘removeable’ parts which can be easily stolen and officially registering it online at bikeregister.com.