COUNCIL staff will be trained to drive bin lorries to prevent further delays, it has been revealed.

Pink sacks have been left across Basildon’s streets in the past week, with a driver shortage causing collections to be suspended.

Services resumed yesterday, but Basildon Council will now train other staff in the workforce to drive lorries to collect the waste in the future.

Jack Ferguson, leader of Basildon Labour, has demanded an urgent investigation into the council’s handling of the pink sack crisis.

READ MORE:

He said: “How did we get to this point?

“Where was the contingency plan?

“And what happens if it happens in two weeks time?

“Residents and councillors have been kept in the dark.

“Everyone has lost confidence in the service.”

To combat the issue, staff have been “drafted in” to help collect the pink sacks this week.

When probed, Basildon Council refused to disclose how long the extra staff will be needed for, and which department they have come from.

It comes after it was reported staff have collectively “called in sick”, as part of an unofficial protest.

It’s claimed waste crews are unhappy over pay and working conditions, amid a “breakdown in relationship”.

At full council on Monday evening, chief executive Scott Logan, confirmed extra council staff will be trained to drive HGV’s.

He also thanked residents “for their patience” and apologised for the delays in pink sack collections.

Labour leader Mr Ferguson added: “We have no idea how long it will take to train these drivers.

“An investigation into what happened is extremely urgent.

“When did the council know about the lack of staff?

“The communication has been appalling. To think that just putting posts on Twitter and Facebook is good enough is ridiculous.

“Residents were going to work with pink sacks on their drives, to then come home and for them to be in the same place.”

Basildon Council ruled out conducting an investigation.