Failure to carry your driving license could leave you out of pocket by £1000 – or disqualified - drivers have been warned.

It can be a common thing to forget if you've left your purse or wallet at home.

If you are pulled over and you are unable to identify yourself with ID – such as a driving licence – could lead to a £1,000 fine and even disqualification from driving.

Likewise, if you are sent a letter due to being caught breaking the law behind the wheel, such as speeding or driving through a red light, and you do not respond with the driver’s details, the owner of the vehicle can also face the same penalties.

Joel Kempson, Car Insurance Expert at Uswitch, said: “When you think of penalty points and careless or dangerous driving, you might think of causing accidents, excessive speeding, and driving uninsured, but it isn’t always as clear as that.

"Drivers can face points, and even harsher penalties, for anything that can be deemed to be taking your attention away from the road, plus failing to identify yourself when asked.”

The police can stop a vehicle for any reason.

If they ask you to stop, you should always pull over when it’s safe to do so. You’re breaking the law if you do not stop.

If you’re stopped, the police can ask to see your:

driving licence

insurance certificate

MOT certificate

If you do not have these documents with you, you have seven days to take them to a police station. You’re breaking the law if you do not show the requested documents within seven days.

Uswitch has also reminded drivers the year you passed your test could affect what vehicles you can drive.

The different classifications are shown on the reverse of your driving licence.

If you passed your test before 1 January 1997, you're allowed to drive a vehicle and trailer combination of up to 8,250kg MAM (maximum authorised mass) and a minibus with a trailer over 750kg.

For insured younger drivers who passed their test on or after 1 January 1997, however, the rules are slightly different. You can drive vehicles with up to 3,500kg MAM and up to eight passenger seats. You are also permitted to tow a trailer that weighs up to 750kg.

However, you are permitted to tow heavier trailers, so long as the total MAM of the vehicle and the trailer isn't heavier than 3,500kg. To drive anything else, you’ll have to take and pass additional tests.