The Galvin Green Man in Chelmsford has been named the best pub in the country in the National Pub and Bar Awards 2021.

The Howe Street restaurant and pub had already come out top for the county in the 2021 awards, which celebrates the best watering holes in the country.

A total of 94 county winners are selected by the Pub and Bar magazine's internal judging panel.

All 94 - including the Galvin Green Man - were invited to an awards ceremony in London yesterday, where 15 regional winners and one overall pub of the year will be revealed.

The Galvin Green Man was named the best in the East of England before taking the top award and being named the best pub in the UK.

The pub and restaurant was the brainchild of Essex-born brothers Chris and Jeff Galvin.

Chris said: “To come through the last year and a half and be recognised like this is fantastic.

“Everyone’s a winner here, but I’m particularly proud of our head chef Chris Ball, and general manager Katie MacKay who runs a really tight ship. It’s all about looking after our locals and anyone that visits.

"We try our best day in, day out. It’s important to mention our suppliers, who have been on the same difficult journey and often get forgotten. They redoubled their efforts when we reopened.”

Katie MacKay, Galvin Green Man’s general manager, said: "Winning this award showcases everything we’ve been doing for so long, and it’s amazing.

"We have a fantastic team, an incredible community and brilliant suppliers. We love what we do, so it’s great to know that other people love it too.”

Read more >> This 'perfect' pub has been named the best in Essex

Galvin Green Man has a 4.5 out of 5 rating from 1,442 reviews on TripAdvisor.

Reviews left in the last few weeks inlcude: "All the staff we met from being greeted to leaving were very pleasant, engaging and willingly interacting with us.

"We were unaware as to the wine-on-tap but a quick tasting enabled us to choose one of the reds available and it didn't disappoint.

"The chilled soup and buffalo mozzarella to start were very tasty and the roast sirloin of beef and the sides were excellent."

Another said: "The whole experience was perfect from beginning to end.

"The atmosphere was perfect for a Saturday lunchtime, plenty of space around the tables, light and bright.

"Our waitress was really pleasant, with a good personality, not just bog standard service."

To read more about the awards and winners visit https://pubandbar.com/

The National Pub & Bar Awards 2021 Winners

National Pub & Bar of the Year – Galvin Green Man

East Midlands – The Tollemache Arms, Harrington

East of England – Galvin Green Man, Chelmsford

London – The Gun, Spitalfields

North East – Leila Lily's, Newcastle upon Tyne

North West – The Church Inn, Mobberley

Northern Ireland – Tomney’s Bar, Dungannon

North West Scotland – The Plockton Hotel, Highlands

North East Scotland – The Criterion, St Andrews

South East Scotland – No.1 The Grange, Edinburgh

South West Scotland – The Steamboat Inn, Dumfries

South East – The Wiremill, Lingfield

South West – The Wheatsheaf, Northleach

Wales – Hare & Hounds, Aberthin

West Midlands – The Flyford, Flyford Flavell

Yorkshire and the Humber – The Shibden Mill Inn, Halifax

Pub Chef of the Year – Simon Vickers, The Griffin, Dyfed

Havana Club Bartender of the Year – Joe Calvey, The Wiremill, Lingfield

Kegstar Taproom of the Year – Walled City Brewery, Derry/Londonderry

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Pub Brand of the Year – JD Wetherspoon

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Bar Brand of the Year – The Alchemist