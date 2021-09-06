Here is a selection of animals from the RSPCA branches in Essex who are looking for a forever home.
There are several animals from the Essex South, Southend and District branch and the Essex Mid and North branch.
If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either Essex South, Southend & District Branch or Essex Mid & North Branch for full contact details and to find out more.
You can also donate to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work at the same websites.
Charlie
Gender – Female
Age – Six years old (approximately)
Breed – Domestic Shorthair crossbreed
Colour – White
Can live with – children of secondary school age, indoor only pet, only cat in household as FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus) positive, loves company
Pumpkin
Gender – Female
Age – One year old (approximately)
Breed – Domestic Shorthair crossbreed
Colour – Calico
Can live with – children of secondary school age, not with a dog, possibly another cat, needs to be able to go outside and explore, needs regular flea treatment every month
Lenny
Gender - Male
Age – 12 years old (approximately)
Breed – Domestic shorthair crossbreed
Colour – Black
Can live with – children of secondary school age, only pet in the house, kept indoors, FIV positive
Patsy and Eddie
Age – 10 and 13 years old
Breed – British shorthair
Colour – Grey
Can live with – children of secondary school age, would like to be adopted together, not with a dog, mostly indoor cats but open to a quiet, secure garden, need grooming every now and then
