Here is a selection of animals from the RSPCA branches in Essex who are looking for a forever home.

There are several animals from the Essex South, Southend and District branch and the Essex Mid and North branch.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either Essex South, Southend & District Branch or Essex Mid & North Branch for full contact details and to find out more.

You can also donate to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work at the same websites.

Charlie

Charlie is an indoor cat who is extremely affectionate and playful (RSPCA)

Gender – Female

Age – Six years old (approximately)

Breed – Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour – White

Can live with – children of secondary school age, indoor only pet, only cat in household as FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus) positive, loves company

Pumpkin

Pumpkin is a young cat that craves a lot of affection and cuddles (RSPCA)

Gender – Female

Age – One year old (approximately)

Breed – Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour – Calico

Can live with – children of secondary school age, not with a dog, possibly another cat, needs to be able to go outside and explore, needs regular flea treatment every month

Lenny

Lenny is looking for an indoor home and should suit as a lovely companion (RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age – 12 years old (approximately)

Breed – Domestic shorthair crossbreed

Colour – Black

Can live with – children of secondary school age, only pet in the house, kept indoors, FIV positive

Patsy and Eddie

Patsy and Eddie would like to be adopted together (RSPCA)

Age – 10 and 13 years old

Breed – British shorthair

Colour – Grey

Can live with – children of secondary school age, would like to be adopted together, not with a dog, mostly indoor cats but open to a quiet, secure garden, need grooming every now and then