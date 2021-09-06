A PERFORMING arts company is looking to generate funding for future projects after successfully reimagining a legendary event.

CO15 Theatre is dedicated to staging and performing “provocative” works created by and for the community in and around Clacton.

The creative group is headed up by directors and drama teachers David Garlick and Sarah Cooper, who aim to work with theatre-lovers from the area.

The team’s inaugural project saw them workshop and write a play about the infamous Weeley Festival, which took place in 1971 and since has gone down in music folklore.

On Sunday evening the cast, made up of local acting students, held a well-received read through of the script to a packed audience at the St Charles Hall.

Featuring a senses-heightening live band, the event provided a glimpse of what the proposed production could become if and when it hits theatres.

David and Sarah are now looking to turn the idea into a full-on stage show, so are looking to raise £2,000, which will also help fund future projects.

To donate to CO15 Theatre’s fundraising campaign visit tinyurl.com/8zaxek8 or for more information head to twitter.com/weeleyfest1971.