TV and singing superstar Stacey Solomon said she is "so grateful" after her sister arranged a baby shower.

The heavily pregnant Loose Women panelist and her family and friends enjoyed a day of fun ahead of the arrival of her fourth child.

When born, her expected daughter will live with her and Joe Swash, two-year-old Rex, Joe's son Harry, 14, and Stacey's children - Leighton, nine, and Zachary, 13.

In a post on Instagram Stacey, who lives in Essex, shared pictures of the day.

She wrote: "🌷Baby Shower🌷Feeling so overwhelmed and emotional… 🥺 What a beautiful day 😭

"My sister arranged a baby shower for me and our little girl and it was so special.

"I love you Jem Jem to the moon and back.

"I can’t believe she’s nearly here 🥺 So grateful for everything. And thank you Sun for shinning today 🥲"

Sophie Hinchliffe, aka Mrs Hinch, was one of those who attended.

She said: "Such a special, beautiful day with incredible girls. Bring on Princess pickle, we are all waiting for those cuddles 💗 I love you @staceysolomon"

Joe and Stacey had been planning to get married in the back garden of their new home in Essex this summer.

Explaining their decision to postpone the wedding, Swash wrote on Instagram: “I would marry her tomorrow. But we both wanted to wait until next year that way all of the kids can be there.

“Couldn’t not have our flower girl there could we.”

Lasy month he revealed the couple are yet to choose a name for their daughter.

“We’ve just got no clue what to call her,” he said.

“But hopefully when she’s here we will just know. Any ideas let me know.”

Solomon and Swash, who is best known for playing Mickey Miller in EastEnders, have a son named Rex together.