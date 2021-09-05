POLICE have launched a search for a man they would like to speak to after a woman's drink was spiked during a night out.

Essex Police received reports a woman in her 20s became unwell at the Slug and Lettuce, in Brentwood High Street, after 11.15pm on Saturday August 7.

Officers believe the victim may have been approached by a man who put his arms around her and kissed her cheek.

Read More: Investigation launched over fears several clubbers were spiked in same night

Read More: Colchester mum's horror after daughter, 18, is 'spiked'

The force also understands several other women may have also felt unwell at the same premises on the same evening.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We'd like to speak to him after a woman's drink was spiked in Brentwood High Street.

"If you were at the pub and saw something suspicious, please contact us and quote the crime reference number 42/163187/21.

"We understand a number of women may have felt unwell at the same premises that night and would encourage them to report it to us if they haven't done so already."

Anyone with information about the incident or the man in the picture is asked to submit a report by visiting www.essex.police.uk or calling 101.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111.