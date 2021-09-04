A POPULAR running event is finally set to return after being cancelled on two occasions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Colchester Half Marathon, which attracts thousands of pavement-pounding participants each year, will next take place on April 3 2022.

Both this year’s and last year’s 13.1-mile race were called off as a result of the Covid-19 crisis and subsequent national lockdowns.

In a statement published on social media, however, a spokesman for the Colchester Half Marathon confirmed the comeback of the milestone event.

They said: “We are incredibly pleased to announce the Colchester Half Marathon in partnership with Running Colchester returns.

“The provisional date is April 3 2022, so this this is your seven month warning, the countdown begins.

“See you all next year, it feels good to be back.”

Runners looking to take part will be able to register their interest very soon, but there will first be an exclusive pre-sale period for all 2020 entrants.

2020 entrants will receive a unique one use code in an email in due course which will give them £10 off the entry fee.

To find out more visit facebook.com/ColchesterHalfMarathon