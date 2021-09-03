A VIOLENT man who strangled his own grandmother after kicking down her bedroom door refused to attend court and told a judge to “Google the law”.

Barney Randall, 31, throttled his grandmother after she reached out a helping hand in support of her troubled grandson.

Ipswich Crown Court heard Randall’s grandmother had “taken him in and given him a home” around January 2019.

Judge Emma Peters said: “It was clear to her he needed help and she willingly and lovingly gave that help.”

The court heard Randall’s mental health had deteriorated, with his uncle and grandmother calling out an ambulance at one point to treat him.

In November 2019, Randall kicked down his grandmother’s bedroom door while she slept and “set about assaulting her”.

He strangled her, but the victim was able to call for help.

Randall’s uncle, who also lived at the property, rushed to his mother’s aid.

Randall left the home and when he was arrested a short time later, he was found to be carrying a knife.

He was cleared of attempted murder and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm after a trial.

But he was convicted of causing criminal damage, assault and possession of a knife.

After refusing to leave his cell to attend his trial, he also failed to show up for his sentencing hearing on Thursday, despite Judge Peters personally drafting a letter encouraging him to attend.

The court heard Randall had said “the court needs to go f*** itself until they send me official notice”.

Judge Peters said: “I really can do nothing more to get this man to court.”

She said she had only seen Randall during a hearing in December last year, when he told the judge “you should Google the law, darling”.

She added: “I have letters from his family indicating they had significant concerns about his mental health and his mental wellbeing.”

But Judge Peters said Randall, of Saxon Way, Broomfield, also failed to cooperate with a court-assigned psychiatrist.

She deemed Randall to be a dangerous offender and imposed a prison sentence of four years with a further year on extended licence.

Turning to Randall's grandmother, who attended court to hear the sentence, Judge Peters said: "I hope you see I have tried to get as much information as I can about your grandson and you notice I have literally tried everything.

"I have to make a decision on what I have available to me."