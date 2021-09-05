THE COUNTDOWN is finally on to when the Anti Loo Roll Festival is coming to Colchester.

The event - which was launched by the Anti Loo Roll Brigade, a community group that supported vulnerable people throughout lockdown – will take place at Lower Castle Park next Saturday between 12pm and 8pm.

Entertainment will take place over two stages with a top artists line-up, including Scouting for Girls, former X Factor winner Matt Cardle and Jake Quickenden.

Entertainment lovers can also catch appearances from former Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) runners up dance duo Twist and Pulse as well as Steve Hewlett’s hilarious ventriloquism act.

Colchester singing group Funky Voices will be celebrating keyworker heroes with their NHS Choir, while TV presenter Craig Stevens and hilarious drag sensations Vicky Vivacious and Amber Dextris are hosting the event.

The show which will also feature an appearance by much-loved magician Michael J Fitch.

Guests to the festival can also enjoy the hilarious meanderings of Comedian Ashley Edwards, improvised comedy from Scared Scriptless and sing along and dance to acts paying tribute to Abba, Oasis, Stereophonics, Katy Perry and many more.

X Factor entrant Stevie Ritchie will also appear singing songs from the shows.

The family-friendly festival will also include a children’s area full of workshops, inflatables, magic, and a huge array of food and drink stalls to browse, including a fully licensed gin bar.

Peter Dutch, founder of the Anti Loo Roll Brigade, said: “We’ve come a long way since the initial panic buying of the pandemic in how we treat and look out for each other.

“It has been truly heart-warming to be a part of this fast-growing movement in celebrating those key workers and supporting those who needed it most in what has been a testing time.

“Every penny raised will benefit our community through the work we already do, areas we want to expand into and all the local charities we support.”

Tickets are available via antiloorollfestival.uk

Peter Dutch, founder of the Anti Loo Roll Brigade, with his wife Ann Dutch

The full timings of the festival are as it follows:

The INColchester stage

12pm - 2pm

- Ultimate Commitments & Blues Brothers

- Company Performing Arts

- Jake Quickenden

2pm - 4.30pm

- Abba Fever

- Twist & Pulse

- Matt Cardle

4.30pm - 6.30pm

- NHS Funky Voices Choir

- Scouting for Girls

6.30pm - close

- Stereophonies

- Live Forever Oasis

- Funky Voices & You! "Lean on Me"

The 1-Stop Healthcare Stage

12.45pm - 2.30pm

- Peonie Gage

- Anna Bruce

- Michael J Fitch (magician)

2.30pm - 4.15pm

- Stevi Ritchie & JC Dance

- Steve Hewlett (ventriliquist)

- Scared Scriptless (improv comedy)

4.15pm - 5.45pm

- Vicki Vivacious

- Phina UK

- Ashley Edwards

- George Redwood

5.45pm - close

- Nina Ambrose

- Boy George Experience

- Katy Ellis as Katy Perry