A FOURTH person has died after a horror crash on the M25 last month.

Essex Police were called to the anti-clockwise carriageway between junction 27 and 26 just after 6.15pm on August 23.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

A fourth has since died of her injuries in hospital.

Essex Police are provisionally releasing the identities of the victims, who were all passengers in a minibus at the time of the collision, awaiting formal confirmation from the coroner.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services and members of the public who attempted first aid, Abigaile Muamba, 31, from Edmonton Green, Dexter Augustus, 60, from Waltham Forest and Jennifer Smith, 59, from Stratford, were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Lisa Gardiner, 44, from Walthamstow, has now sadly died of her injuries.

Inspector Mark Fraser, who leads Essex Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said:“Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this awful incident.

“My officers are working tirelessly to try and piece up what led to the collision.

“If you saw the three vehicles prior to the collision – a Mondeo, a minibus and a lorry – or have any dash cam of their movements, please contact us.

“Three people have lost their lives and we need to get to the bottom of what happened.”

Two men were arrested following the collision - the minibus driver and a lorry driver.

The minibus driver has since been de-arrested following new information.

The lorry driver, a 64-year-old man from Ipswich, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dash cam footage, or has information on it should submit a report online or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

You can also call Essex Police on 101 and cite incident 972 of Monday August 23.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.