A NUMBER of pop-up coronavirus testing sites will give residents and families the opportunity to put their minds at ease this week and weekend.

Lateral flow testing kits will be available throughout Tendring over the next four days as part of the council’s continued efforts to keep Covid-19 under control.

The speedy tests can return results within up to 30 minutes and therefore do not have to be sent off to a specialist lab for evaluation, unlike the PCR tests.

The sites will be located outside the Post Office in Walton High Street tomorrow, and then in Morrison’s in Harwich on Friday.

They will also pop-up at the Triangle Shopping Centre’s Co-Op in Frinton on Saturday, and then at Brook Retail Park Tesco in Clacton on Sunday.

All of the testing facilities, which are being run by Tendring Council, will be in operation between 10.30am until 2.30pm.

To find out more information visit tendringdc.gov.uk/coronavirus