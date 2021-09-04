ROUNDABOUT widening works are set to force two Colchester roads to close for 33 days.

Boxted Road will be temporarily closed from its junction with Nayland Road Roundabout.

Nayland Road will also close from its junction with the roundabout.

The closure starts on September 6.

Look out for another road closure in Colchester.

Circular Road West is set to close for 19 days from its junction with Richmond Road to its junction with Circular Road South.

The closure is set to commence on September 13 as mains replacement works take place.

Virgin Media is set to carry out chamber installation works on Cowdray Avenue.

This will force the road to close for three days from September 27, from its junction with Mason Road.

A road in Walton is set to close for five days.

Green Lane will temporarily close from its junction with Hall Lane on September 27.

This is while connection works are undertaken by Cadent.

Carriageway patching works by Essex Council will cause a three-day road closure. Harold Grove, in Frinton, will temporarily close from its junction with Connaught Avenue to its junction with Harold Road.

The works are set to commence on September 28.

Drivers should be aware of a five-day road closure in Tendring.

Heath Road is set to close on September 27 from its junction with Stones Green Road.

This is while UK Power Networks carry out new connection works.

Plough Road, in Great Bentley, is set to close for two days from its junction with Hall View Road on September 29.

This is while pole replacement works are undertaken by UK Power Networks.

Sanders Drive is closing from its junction with Lexden Road to its junction with Elianore Road.

The closure will take place for five days from September 27 as carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex Council.

A road in Wivenhoe is also closing for five days in October.

Stanley Road will close on October 1 from its junction with Ernest Road to its junction with Rectory Road while Essex Council carry out carriageway patching works.

St Mark Drive in Colchester is closing for five days from September 30.

It will close from its junction with St Christopher Road to its junction with St Lawrence Road because of carriageway patching works.

Carriageway patching works will also force a three-day road closure in Frinton.

Upper Fourth Avenue is set to close from its junction with Wittonwood Road to its junction with Fourth Avenue on September 27.

Boxted Road, in Great Horkesley, is also closing for three days.

It will close from its junction with The Causeway from September 13 as sewer cleaning works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

Drivers should be aware of a 26-day road closure in Clacton.

The Green will close from its junction with Rush Green Road in two phases from September 13 as Cadent carries out mains replacement works.

Keelars Lane is closing for 54 days from its junction with Alresford Road.

The road closure in Elmstead/Wivenhoe will start on September 13 as bridge removal and highway reinstatement works are undertaken on behalf of Essex Council.