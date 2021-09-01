AN Olly Murs superfan was comforted by her idol during his Colchester concert after she suffered a seizure.

Abbie Hackworth, 14, and mum Mel Hackworth, 42, joined 10,000 screaming fans at the former X-Factor star’s Castle Park show.

The pair have followed the Troublemaker musician since his stint on the television talent show and have seen him on every one of his tours.

The Sunday evening performance saw the Witham-born singer, who has fond memories of Colchester, wow the large audience with hit after hit.

Half way through her favourite entertainer’s set, however, Abbie, who was diagnosed with epilepsy last December, started to feel unwell.

Due to her condition, Abbie and her mum decided to temporarily make their way out of the front of the crowd and into a slightly calmer area.

But Abbie, who first saw Olly Murs perform when she was just four-years-old, then had a seizure.

“Everyone gave her room and a lady who was a nurse came to help and soon there were a lot of medics there,” added mum Mel.

“They made a bubble around her and then got her a chair and moved her towards the stage through the barrier.

“She has been very sick until the last couple of months, but I thought she would be OK at the concert.

“She is adamant epilepsy will not define her and stop her doing the things she loves.”

Just prior to making their way to the First Aid tent, Mel says Olly spotted her and her daughter and quickly left the stage to see if she was OK.

While holding her hand, the singer is then said to have reassured the teenager, telling her not to cry or get upset.

“He asked if she had had a nice time and thanked her for coming and he then told her he hopes she feels better soon,” added Mel.

“He actually paused an entire show to make sure she was all right, which meant the world to her and shows what a kind and genuine man he is.

“He made what was a scary and upsetting time so much nicer and Abbie was in total shock.

“To me, Abbie is an absolute hero. She is only 14 but handled the whole situation really well.

“I am so proud of her.”