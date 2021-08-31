Three men have been jailed for the murder of a 19-year-old man in Essex.

Liam Taylor and a 19-year-old friend were attacked outside the Rose and Crown pub in The Green on January 31 last year.

Liam managed to get himself inside to the bar area, but sadly died at the scene from multiple stab wounds.

His friend was treated in hospital for a stab wound to his leg.

Ryan Filby and Daniel Daden were convicted of murder and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on following a trial.

Louis Colgate admitted Liam’s murder in January, but this can only be reported now following the lifting of reporting restrictions.

Filby, 22, of Evelyn Place, Chelmsford, and Daden, 20, of Bramble Road, Witham, must each serve a minimum of 21 years years.

And Colgate, 19, of Aldridge Close, Chelmsford, must serve a minimum of 16-and-a-half years.

Chelmsford Crown Court had previously heard the attack on Liam and his friend was in retaliation to an incident less than two hours previously in which Filby had been beaten by two people with a pole outside his home.

Although the defendants and the victims were known to each other, neither Liam nor his friend were involved in the assault on Filby.

Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Jennings, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said: “This was a senseless and vicious attack that took the life of a young man and has devastated his family.

“His friend and those who witnessed the attack have also suffered the effects from being involved in a situation that none of us would ever wish to be in.

“Liam’s murder has caused reverberations throughout the community and among those who knew him, and I understand people will be angry, upset and grieving.

“I’d ask anyone considering taking matters into their own hands not to do so.

“There is never any excuse to carry knives or weapons, and violence will not solve anything. It will only ever have severe consequences for everyone involved and can lead to even more lives being ruined.”