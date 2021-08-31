The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team is a wonderful sight to behold. Flying distinctive Hawk fast-jets, people travel far and wide to catch a shot at their display.
So, where can you see the Red Arrows for the remainder of 2021? We’ve listed some of the places and events you can catch them this year!
2nd-5th September – Bournemouth Air Festival
The UKs greatest air, land and sea event will be hosting Red Arrows at their event. Check out the festival website here.
We're extremely excited to announce our GREATEST @RoyalAirForce lineup in five years!— Bournemouth Air Festival (@BmthAirFest) May 20, 2021
Coming back with gusto the @rafredarrows are back as well as @RAFTyphoonTeam and the @RAFBBMF displaying across all four days of #BmthAirFest 😍🙌🏼
Read more: https://t.co/5R8lI9Gygr pic.twitter.com/oTCQxoYZkG
9th September – Guernsey Air Display
The Guernsey Battle of Britain Air Display have announced their line-up, including the Red Arrows. The 2021 Guernsey Air Display in memory of Michael Perrett, a long-time supporter of the Air Display and Chairman of the Consortium for many years. See more about the event here.
Here is your full 2021 Guernsey Air Display lineup!— Guernsey Air Display (@gsyairdisplay) August 20, 2021
Thank you to our Consortium Members, Corporate Friends and Friends Of for your continued support in making this event happen.
Let us know below who you're most excited to see take to the skies this year. 🇬🇬 #GAD2021 pic.twitter.com/Mf5CfEHRyz
9th September – Jersey International Air Display
For all the latest updates on #JIAD2021, or to share your #JIADMemories follow us on our social media channels - Facebook, Twitter or Instagram@JerseyAirshow@JERairport@PortsofJersey@VisitJerseyCI pic.twitter.com/fsVbN3WP1w— Jersey Air Display (@JerseyAirshow) August 2, 2021
Also on the 9th of September, The Jersey International Air Display at St. Aubin's Bay in Jersey. The event will take place from 12:45 pm – 5:00 pm.
10th September - International Sanicole Air Show
The International Sanicole Air Show will be on from Friday-Sunday; however, the Red Arrows will be there on the Saturday along with a host of other displays. Find out more here.
Become an #Airshow Inside & Save BIG on tickets ! Join us & secure your tickets for stunning Performances ! https://t.co/lXu4SFHkJ3 - Looking forward to hosting you. #Sanicole pic.twitter.com/OG8C1sWhz5— Sanicole Airshow (@SanicoleAirshow) August 5, 2021
