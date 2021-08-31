The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team is a wonderful sight to behold. Flying distinctive Hawk fast-jets, people travel far and wide to catch a shot at their display.

So, where can you see the Red Arrows for the remainder of 2021? We’ve listed some of the places and events you can catch them this year!

2nd-5th September – Bournemouth Air Festival

The UKs greatest air, land and sea event will be hosting Red Arrows at their event. Check out the festival website here.

9th September – Guernsey Air Display

The Guernsey Battle of Britain Air Display have announced their line-up, including the Red Arrows. The 2021 Guernsey Air Display in memory of Michael Perrett, a long-time supporter of the Air Display and Chairman of the Consortium for many years. See more about the event here.

9th September – Jersey International Air Display

Also on the 9th of September, The Jersey International Air Display at St. Aubin's Bay in Jersey. The event will take place from 12:45 pm – 5:00 pm.

10th September - International Sanicole Air Show

The International Sanicole Air Show will be on from Friday-Sunday; however, the Red Arrows will be there on the Saturday along with a host of other displays. Find out more here.