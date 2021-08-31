Ryanair announced its Winter 2021 schedule today for its three London airports with the opening of 14 new routes, bringing the total to 142.

From October, the budget airline will connect London to even more European destinations as travel recovers to pre-Covid-19 levels.

The new routes will create over 500 jobs for pilots, cabin crew and engineers across Stansted, Luton and Gatwick.

UK holiday seekers can now book on any of Ryanair’s new routes which include Fuerteventura, Grana Canaria, Malaga and Naples.

And to celebrate this, they have launched a £19.99 a seat sate for travel until the end of November 2021. However, to grab yourself this deal you have to book before midnight, Thursday 2nd September on the Ryanair website.

See the new Ryanair routes from London to Europe

The full list of new routes is below.

New Stansted routes: Helsinki, Oradea (Rom), Stockholm, Tampere, Trapani, Treviso, Zagreb.

New Luton routes: Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Grenoble, Naples, Shannon, Turin.

New Gatwick routes: Malaga

Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary said: “Ryanair is committed to re-building the London’s tourism industry, jobs and connectivity as we grow across Europe and recover air travel to pre-Covid levels. As Ryanair takes delivery of 55 Boeing 737-8200 ‘Gamechanger’ aircraft this Winter, we are delighted to announce these 14 new routes from our three London airports in Stansted, Luton and Gatwick. We will also create over 500 new jobs for pilots, cabin crew and engineers this winter at our London airports as we gear up for more fleet and route growth in S2022.

As vaccinations rise and consumer confidence returns, Ryanair again calls on the UK Govt to scrap PCR tests for fully vaccinated arrivals and also to suspend APD (air passenger duty), to allow airlines and airports quickly recover connectivity, jobs and tourism in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic. APD makes UK airports uncompetitive against lower cost EU airports, which is why Ryanair has added capacity at other EU airports in recent months in the likes of Zagreb, Stockholm, Billund and Riga. While Ryanair is committed to its London airports, the lack of Govt support for aviation and tourism recovery creates further barriers to traffic and growth.

Ryanair sale offers £19.99 deals from London to Europe

Ryanair is launching a seat sale to celebrate the 14 new Winter routes from London, with fares available from just £19.99 for travel until end Nov 2021, which must be booked by midnight Thursday, 2nd September 2021. Our customers can now book in a sunny winter getaway to Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria or Malaga or enjoy a city break to the likes of Stockholm, Naples, Helsinki and many more. Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com to avoid missing out.”