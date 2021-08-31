KATIE Price feels “fragile and exhausted” and wants a fresh start after she was hospitalised in an alleged attack.

The former glamour model, who was born in Brighton, sustained a facial injury during the incident in Little Canfield, Essex, on August 23.

A friend of Katie told OK! Magazine that the 43-year-old now wants to focus on her children.

“This is beyond anything Katie’s ever experienced before,” they said.

“It’s been a tough week and Katie’s feeling emotionally vulnerable, very fragile and exhausted. But she’s also now more focused and just wants to get on with her life and put herself and her children first.”

The mum of five shares Junior, 16, and Princess, 14, with first husband Peter Andre, Jett, eight, and Bunny, seven, with third husband Kieran Hayler, and has Harvey, 19, by Dwight Yorke.

Read more >> This is why Danny Dyer was filming in Westcliff this weekend

The source added that despite her heartache, the shaken star won’t let the incident make her crumble.

“Despite what she’s been through, she knows she can’t fall apart,” they said.

“She’s resolute and determined not to let people down. She’s a victim but she’s quite resilient. She’s not sitting and licking her wounds. It’s been hard but she’s digging deep.”

Essex Police previously said: “We were called by colleagues in the ambulance service to reports of an assault shortly after 1.30am.

“We arrived and found a woman had sustained a facial injury which required hospital treatment.”

The force later confirmed that a 32-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of assault, theft and coercive and controlling behaviour, and had been bailed until September 20.

After she was discharged from hospital, Katie said she had a “big bruise” and that her face was “all puffy”.

“I’m still all dazed. I’m devastated. I’ve told police that I was assaulted, and I am in shock that this happened,” she said.

Read more >> Artists behind Hares About Town left heartbroken after vandals trash sculptures

Katie claimed that she had been watching TV when the alleged attack happened – and insisted it was “unprovoked”, OK! Magazine reports.

She also claimed that she had run to Harvey’s nearby house after being allegedly attacked.

Katie said she had damaged her feet as a result, as she is still recovering after breaking them both in an accident in Turkey while on holiday last summer.

Police are also investigating reports that the ex-model’s £50,000 diamond engagement ring – given to her by former Love Island star Carl Woods in April – had been taken.