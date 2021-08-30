The Roads Policing team will be joining officers in and around Southend and Chelmsford today after reports of two planned car meets in the area.

This comes after police dealt with a number of offences over the weekend with reports of dangerous driving at car meets and cruises.

On Saturday evening, it was reported a group of drivers who had been driving recklessly in Kent had travelled to West Thurrock Way, Grays.

Public roads in the area were reportedly being used as racetracks with crowds gathering to watch.

The Roads Policing team, joined by officers in the area, attended and dealt with a number of offences.

One driver failed to stop for an officer and nearly collided with her when speeding away.

The vehicle was later found unattended and seized by officers.

The driver of the vehicle was stopped later that evening and arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop.

Two people with him were arrested on suspicion of obstruction and assisting an offender.

Their vehicle was also seized.

On Sunday morning officers were also called to reports of vehicles racing in Northwick Road, Canvey, where a car had flipped and caught fire.

Pedestrians were lining the side of the road at the time and police say the car narrowly missed hitting them.

Police say anyone driving illegally at meet-ups or car cruise events will be dealt with "robustly" and may end up in court.

Roads Policing Sergeant Will Wilsher said: “We know most attendees to car meets or cruises are like-minded enthusiasts who wish to share their passion with others in the car community.

“If you do so safely, drive responsibly and park up in designated areas, we will have no issue with you.

“There are, however, a small number of thoughtless people who attend these events and place other road users and pedestrians in danger. They also think it’s perfectly acceptable to disrupt the lives of our local businesses and residents.

“Anyone caught driving dangerously, whether that’s through speeding, racing or performing wheel spins close to bystanders, your car will be seized and you may be arrested.

“If your car has been illegally modified, it will also be reported to your insurance. We will also prosecute any that constitute an offence, including not displaying your number plate correctly.

“If you attend an event or are a local resident and witness this type of behaviour, please report it to us.

“Don’t let these individuals give the law-abiding majority a bad name.”

To report antisocial behaviour or dangerous driving call 101 or 999 in an emergency.

You can also submit a report online.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.