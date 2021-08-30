ESSEX music lovers were out in force in Colchester last night as Olly Murs rolled in to town.

The former X Factor runner up, performing in Colchester for the first time since 2017, belted out hits including Heart Skips a Beat, Dance With Me Tonight and Dear Darlin', and was also joined by Katie Kittermaster and TOWIE star Mark Wright.

Read more >>> Olly Murs ready for Colchester Castle Park concert tonight

All pictures were taken by Steve Brading.

Read more >>> Olly Murs wows excited fans at Castle Park in Colchester

