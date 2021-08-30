KATIE Price is reportedly jetting off for a foreign holiday following an alleged assault which left her bruised.

The former glamour model, who was born in Brighton, was reportedly rushed to hospital after sustaining a facial injury in Little Canfield, Essex.

Following the suspected attack, online trolls claimed her injuries were from recent surgery and that her bust lip was a cold sore.

Katie quit social media following the comments.

Her management have now reportedly told her that there is no rush for her to return to work.

However, it's said that she would like to return to normal life quickly and if possible get some work done in the following week.

A source told the Sun: "She's thinking of jetting off for a few days away next month to get some time and space."

The 43-year-old pulled out of appearing at the British LGBT Awards on Friday after deciding she was not up to it.

To help her recovery she is spending the bank holiday with family and close friends.

Katie Price is spending time with her family and friends

A source close to Katie told the Sun: "She's been through hell. But her family and friends have rallied around and been amazing.

"Katie's actually really proud of the decision she made not to attend the awards show.

"In the past she might have jumped right back in but Katie is trying to be kind to herself and try get her head round what's happened.

"It's been tough by day by day she is getting there now. Katie is strong and will come through this."

Following the incident, Katie is planning on hiring more security around herself for protection.

An insider said: "Katie is considering getting a security team in place and has spoken to guys that she has used in the past.

"She is also thinking of getting a dog and a panic alarm so that she feels even safer.

Katie's priority is feeling safe and making sure her and the kids are in no danger and she'll do anything to make sure that is the case."

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and held in custody before being released on bail following the altercation.

Friends of Katie have reportedly said that she believes going to court for another high-profile case would cause a risk to her mental health.

