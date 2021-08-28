Police have released a photo a man they want to speak to in relation to a number of offences in Essex.
Michael White, 24, is wanted in connection with allegations of assault, harassment, and threatening behaviour.
He is also wanted by the courts for failing to comply with supervision requirements.
Essex Police says he has links to Harlow, Chelmsford, Dunmow and Bishop’s Stortford.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Harlow Police Station via https://www.essex.police.uk or 101.
Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org
