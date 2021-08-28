Police say they are no longer looking for a man they wanted to speak to in relation to a number of offences in Essex.
A spokesman said: "We are no longer looking for [a man], who we wanted to speak to in connection with a number of allegations, including assault, harassment, and threatening behaviour.
"A 24-year-old man has been arrested and is in custody.
"Thank you for sharing our appeal."
