Magistrates deal with all manner of criminal cases from petty theft to fraud.

Last week cases before magistrates in north Essex included a woman who spat at a police officer and a man found in possession of almost 1,000 indecent images of children.

A WOMAN who spat at a police officer when she knew she was Hepatitis positive has been locked up.

Kelly Bastock, 36, admitted assaulting a police constable in Colchester on in May.

Colchester Magistrates’ Court heard the officer was trying to help Bastock, who returned the favour by spitting at her, in the knowledge she had a Hepatitis virus.

The court was told the officer feared she would catch the virus.

Bastock, of no fixed address, admitted assaulting an emergency worker and breaching a community protection notice at a hearing in May.

Appearing before magistrates on August 13, she was jailed for 15 weeks and ordered to pay £100 in compensation.

A MAN convicted of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply is set to face sentence at a crown court.

Dwight Anderson, 18, had denied possessing cocaine and heroin in Colchester in September last year, but was convicted by magistrates in July.

He admitted possession of cannabis and failing to attend court in February despite being released on bail.

Appearing at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on August 13, Anderson, of Dittisham Road, London, was remanded in custody until a sentencing hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on September 10.

A SEX offender who breached a court order by having a device set to delete his internet history was found in possession of a prohibited image of a child.

James Baylis, 41, admitted possessing a prohibited image of a child and breaching a sexual harm prevention order when he appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on August 13.

The court heard the order had been put in place in March 2017.

Baylis, of Harwich Road, Colchester, was released on unconditional bail until a sentencing hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on September 10.

A DRINK driver who got behind the wheel while more than three times the legal alcohol limit also failed to stop at the scene of a crash in a separate incident.

George Makarau, 30, drove a BMW in Rouse Way, Colchester, while over the limit in April.

Colchester Magistrates’ Court heard a breathalyser test recorded 110mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

The court was told Makarau, of Woodruff Road, Thetford, had a previous conviction for a drink driving offence.

Makarau also admitted driving without due care and attention in a separate incident in March, in Greenstead Road, Colchester.

The court heard he caused an accident which left a person injured and he failed to stop at the scene.

He also failed to report the accident to the police.

Appearing before magistrates on August 13, he admitted drink driving, failing to turn up at court in May having been released on bail, driving without due care and attention, failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver, failing to report an accident, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and obstructing a police officer.

Makarau was sentenced to 16 weeks imprisonment, suspended for two years, and banned from the roads for 48 months.

He was fined £100, ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and must complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

A MAN found with almost 1,000 indecent images of children will be sentenced by a crown court judge.

Adam Hart, 30, appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on August 13.

He admitted possession of 385 images at the most serious category A, of which 87 were still pictures and 298 were movies.

He also admitted possessing 345 images at category B and 204 at category C.

Hart, of Carnarvon Road, Clacton, was released on unconditional bail until a sentencing hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on September 10.