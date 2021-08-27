An Essex couple have become a TikTok sensation after their sunset engagement was unknowingly caught on camera by a passing photographer.

Dan Rutterford, 31 popped the big question to partner Kay Lewis, 43, in what he thought was a totally secluded spot on the Cornish coastline.

But photographer Lui Gazzard, 26, happened to be passing by when he spotted Dan on one knee in the distance.

He quickly took some stunning snaps of the couple standing on a headland at Tintagel, Cornwall, with a gorgeous pink and purple sunset behind them.

Lui then approached stunned Dan and Kay to say he'd captured the engagement - a moment that was recorded on a TikTok video - and has since garnered more than a million views and 191,000 likes.

Dan, a telecoms engineer, said: "I can't believe it's over a million views. It's a bit surreal.

"Lui came up to tell us he got the photos and we were like 'bloody hell'.

"I never thought I would be part of something like this."

Photographer Lui Gazzard captured Dan Rutterford and Kay Lewis' engagement on camera

Holidaymakers Dan and Kay were staying in Tintagel with Kay's three kids when they headed out for their weekly date night on Monday evening (aug 23).

The couple, who met four years ago, set up a picnic in a secluded spot on a headland looking out to the Atlantic Sea before Dan mustered up the courage to propose.

Dan said: "When I popped the question she said I was being really fidgety and nervous [all evening]."

Afterwards, the couple celebrated with Kay's three children and shared a bottle of prosecco.

Lui, from the Forest of Dean, was on holiday with his family in nearby Boscastle when he captured the pictures on an evening walk.

He said: "It was one of those moments where everything came together.

"The guy was already down on one knee, then he got up and they were hugging.

"It was nice that it was just the two of them on that headland. Normally there are people around watching the sunset."

Lui waited half an hour before telling the couple he'd caught their engagement on camera - a moment that he recorded on TikTok.

Lui said: "In the video they're surprised really.

"There's no way you could have seen me taking the photos from where they were.

"They were really thankful that someone was there to capture the moment."