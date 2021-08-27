KATIE Price has quit social media after online trolls accused her of faking her alleged assault, it has been reported.

The former glamour model, who was born in Brighton, was rushed to hospital after sustaining a facial injury in Little Canfield, Essex.

However, after revealing the suspected attack left her bruised, online trolls claimed her injuries were from recent surgery and that her bust lip was a cold sore.

The mum of five has been subjected to cruel comments underneath her most recent Instagram post, with some suggesting the incident was a publicity stunt.

A source told The Sun: "Katie's taken a step back from social media and has handed everything over to her team.

Katie Price was left bruised after the alleged attack

“She doesn't need to be seeing trolls' comments on her Instagram, so she'll have a break for a few days and leave it all to her team to post."

It comes after it was reported that the case against the former glamour model's alleged attacker could be dropped as she "cannot face" going to trial.

The case could be dropped as the 43-year-old believes she is “too mentally fragile” to be questioned over the alleged attack.A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and held in custody before being released on bail following the altercation.

A friend of Katie told The Sun: "This is a nightmare situation for Katie.

“She absolutely stands by her account of events of that night given to police, but upon reflection isn’t sure she’s mentally strong enough to go through yet another court appearance.

“She doesn’t want to be dragged through the mill, and her private life scrutinised by all and sundry. Katie doesn’t see any other way out."

It has also been claimed that her ring, said to be worth £50,000, was also taken during the alleged attack.

Katie showed off her engagement ring as fiance Carl Woods revealed they want to try for two babies together on Good Morning Britain in May.

It was the first television interview the couple took part in since announcing their marriage plans.

A police spokesman said: “We have a duty of care to gather all evidence relating to this case and our inquiries continue.”